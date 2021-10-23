The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 225.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $306.62 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $284.18.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.89.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

