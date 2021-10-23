Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $252.67 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $253.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.