GM Advisory Group Inc. Takes $2.51 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616,770 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,415 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,191,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. 4,243,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,753,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

