Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.01. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.26 billion.Tractor Supply also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $214.26.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.48.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

