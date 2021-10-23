Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,393 shares of company stock valued at $577,611,123 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $83.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,772.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2,589.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

