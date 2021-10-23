Cipher Capital LP Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 63.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,941 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 32.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.2% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 183,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,128. The firm has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,235 shares of company stock worth $25,159,269. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

