Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.31-7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.952-5.997 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $179.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.75.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

