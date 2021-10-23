TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Lowered by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.67. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

