Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.26.

UPS stock opened at $203.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.