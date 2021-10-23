Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) & VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Head to Head Comparison

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Simon Property Group and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 1 8 10 0 2.47 VICI Properties 0 2 11 1 2.93

Simon Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $137.65, suggesting a potential downside of 5.16%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $34.54, suggesting a potential upside of 14.44%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Risk and Volatility

Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simon Property Group and VICI Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $4.61 billion 10.35 $1.11 billion $9.11 15.93 VICI Properties $1.23 billion 14.83 $891.67 million $1.64 18.40

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than VICI Properties. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group pays out 65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 87.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 31.67% 43.97% 4.06% VICI Properties 85.88% 13.16% 7.37%

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc. operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in December 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

