Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce sales of $645.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.90 million and the highest is $655.74 million. Cimpress reported sales of $586.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 56,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.56. Cimpress has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4,859.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 47.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

