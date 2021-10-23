Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $16.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of ISBC stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $16.03. 1,451,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,339. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 28.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

