$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $940.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.16. The stock had a trading volume of 164,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,022. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $122.01 and a 1 year high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.04 and its 200 day moving average is $179.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

