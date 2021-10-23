yOUcash (YOUC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62,785.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $62,785.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00207021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00102951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010661 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

