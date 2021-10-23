Band Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $319.27 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $9.07 or 0.00014765 BTC on popular exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $319.27 million and approximately $32.13 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00207021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00102951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010661 BTC.

About Band Protocol

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

