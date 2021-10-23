3,500 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Coinbase Global comprises 0.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ COIN opened at $300.84 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.10.
COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.42.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,594 shares of company stock valued at $301,025,157 in the last ninety days.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
