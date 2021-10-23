3,500 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Coinbase Global comprises 0.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

NASDAQ COIN opened at $300.84 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.10.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.42.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 24,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.87, for a total value of $7,602,238.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,137,594 shares of company stock valued at $301,025,157 in the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.