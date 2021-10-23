First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $119.82 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

