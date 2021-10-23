Tairen Capital Ltd Invests $102.64 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,092,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,637,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 18.0% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,420 shares of company stock valued at $46,851,432. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $119.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

