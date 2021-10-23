Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $364,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day moving average is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

