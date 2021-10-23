MACRO Consulting Group Raises Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MACRO Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,450,933 shares of company stock worth $878,870,275 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $324.61 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

