KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,000. Roblox accounts for about 13.7% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,320,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,311,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $83.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $2,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock worth $50,385,151.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

