Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Monster Beverage accounts for approximately 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after acquiring an additional 311,822 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after acquiring an additional 321,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $84.73 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $75.45 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day moving average is $93.67.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.