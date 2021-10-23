Pallapay Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $604,160.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00071662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00073446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00105607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,216.15 or 0.99986940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.11 or 0.06541712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021868 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 117,949,141 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

