inSure DeFi Trading 9.5% Higher This Week (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One inSure DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $101.24 million and $176,266.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00050058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00206656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010669 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

