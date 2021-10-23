a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Receives $13.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of AKA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.32. 266,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,918. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

