Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $908.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post $908.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $917.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $902.35 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $743.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.40, for a total transaction of $712,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock traded up $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $420.61. The stock had a trading volume of 228,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.71 and its 200-day moving average is $377.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

