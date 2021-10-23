Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 14.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

ALKS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.85. The stock had a trading volume of 768,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,917. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

