Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 171,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,452,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,211,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

