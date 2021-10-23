GM Advisory Group Inc. Has $15.43 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

GM Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.6% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. 3,140,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

