Analysts Anticipate Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Post $0.82 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 32.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after purchasing an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Cerner by 193.9% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 224.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

