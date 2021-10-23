Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 104 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37,855.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,719,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,485.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,358,000 after purchasing an additional 436,401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 416,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,148,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $509.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $341.80 and a 12-month high of $512.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

