YOYOW 24 Hour Volume Hits $168,555.00 (YOYOW)

YOYOW (CURRENCY:YOYOW) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. YOYOW has a total market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $168,555.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YOYOW has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One YOYOW coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00205721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00102680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010673 BTC.

About YOYOW

YOYOW is a coin. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,052,960,476 coins and its circulating supply is 505,161,005 coins. YOYOW’s official website is yoyow.org . YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

Buying and Selling YOYOW

