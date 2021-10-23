Phala Network (PHA) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001217 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $202.83 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00049773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00206623 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00102439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.