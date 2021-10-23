The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,945,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,819. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

