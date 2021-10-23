MVL (MVL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.35 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $212.91 million and $4.35 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00205721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00102680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010673 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,266,905,269 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

