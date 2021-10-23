Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 7,086 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,805,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX opened at $35.42 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

