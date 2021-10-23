$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.77. 4,841,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,750,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth $61,000. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 117,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 41.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

