Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.45. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

