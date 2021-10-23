Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after buying an additional 90,625 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,969,000 after buying an additional 61,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after buying an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,743,000 after buying an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.28. 340,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,973. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $132.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

