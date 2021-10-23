Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,612 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 48.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TU shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

