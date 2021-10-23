Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.13.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

