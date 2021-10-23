Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

