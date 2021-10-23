Alta Park Capital LP Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,000. Paycom Software comprises about 2.3% of Alta Park Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software stock opened at $535.82 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $546.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $488.99 and its 200 day moving average is $409.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 184.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

