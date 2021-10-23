First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,736 shares of company stock worth $27,772,516 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $643.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $628.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

