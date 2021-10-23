Alta Park Capital LP Takes $44.44 Million Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,583,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,442,000. Marqeta accounts for approximately 3.6% of Alta Park Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.28 million. Research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MQ. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Marqeta from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.