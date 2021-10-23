Heye Edmund Daun Sells 184,343 Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Heye Edmund Daun sold 184,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$105,075.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$28,500.

Heye Edmund Daun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Heye Edmund Daun sold 100,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$58,630.00.

Shares of CVE LUM traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.58. The company had a trading volume of 85,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,253. The stock has a market capitalization of C$216.99 million and a PE ratio of -22.31. Lumina Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.