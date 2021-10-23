$1.52 EPS Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.41. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CFR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

NYSE CFR opened at $131.31 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,689,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

