MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 9,632 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 433.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 1.3% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAP. Bank of America increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.47.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $231.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $235.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

