Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAXPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $27.06. 18,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,703. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.