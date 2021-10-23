MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 1,080 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $84.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

